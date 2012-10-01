* Survey says EU executive transparent in aid spending
* France, Germany failing to reveal aid finances
By Ethan Bilby
BRUSSELS, Oct 1 European Union member states
France, Germany, Italy should be more open about their financing
of aid and development projects a survey of international aid
donors published on Monday said.
London-based watchdog "Publish What You Fund" ranked the
European Commission's development branch fifth out of 72
organisations in its 2012 report on financial transparency in
aid.
German state development agency GIZ (Gesellschaft fur
Internationale Zusammenarbeit), ranked 39th, and 44th-ranked
French development agency AFD (Agence Francaise de
Developpement) were criticised for not publishing detailed
financial data.
France dropped 15 places in the annual report, which said
the country's public bodies don't make enough effort to be open
to outside scrutiny.
The report noted that unlike many EU members, France and
Germany have not signed the Open Government Partnership, a
pledge by more than 50 governments to increase transparency.
The survey graded agencies on access to their information,
including how often they publish their aid allocation, strategy,
and budget.
Agencies that have established online databases and worked
closely with the International Aid Transparency Initiative
(IATI), which runs an online aid registry, were graded more
favourably.
Other EU member countries came out well, with the top spot
going to Britain's development agency DFID.
The report praised DFID for their culture of open
information. The European Commission, the EU's executive, was
also singled out for leading on aid transparency internationally
and internally.
"EU aid is regularly under scrutiny of many organisations:
we are sometimes challenged - which helps us to keep improving
our impact and procedures," said Development Commissioner Andris
Piebalgs.
Eloise Todd, Brussels director of charity group ONE said the
report showed that EU funding is among the world's best and
should be maintained.
Aid groups worry that the European Union could make cuts to
proposed development funding of 51 billion euros ($65.82
billion) in its next seven-year budget, which is slated to be
adopted in a November summit of EU leaders.
"At a time when these essential funds are under threat of
cuts in negotiations over the next EU budget, European
governments should stand up to protect the 5 percent of the EU
budget that has such a huge impact on the world's poorest," she
said.