* EU will debate waste law from Jan. 19-22
* NGOs say the dead must not pollute the living
* Each cremation releases 2-4 grammes of mercury - US
research
* Toxic metal linked to mental development problems
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 Environment campaigners are
calling for curbs on mercury emissions from human cremations as
part of pollution controls that EU authorities will debate this
month.
Increased cremation as shortage of land makes burial
expensive has coincided with a rise in emissions of the toxic
metal from fillings in teeth. An average cremation releases 2 to
4 grammes of mercury, data compiled by U.S. researchers shows.
Mercury is associated with mental development problems.
After entering the air and then falling in rain it becomes
concentrated in fish that, if eaten during pregnancy, can cause
harm to unborn children.
Some 200,000 babies are born in the European Union annually
with mercury levels harmful to their development, public health
researchers have found.
The European Environmental Bureau (EEB), which is
coordinating non-governmental organisations in Brussels in an
increasingly polarised debate on air quality, says crematoria
should be included in new standards on incinerating waste.
One option would be removing teeth from corpses before
cremation, although the campaigners acknowledge that may raise
ethical issues.
"What matters is to deal with protecting the living
environment from extremely hazardous pollutants," Christian
Schaible, a senior EEB policy official, said.
Of the 28 EU states, so far only Germany has a mercury
emissions limit, although the EU has regulated large coal power
plants - the biggest source of mercury pollution. Sweden and
Denmark have banned mercury in dental fillings.
Draft EU air quality legislation from 2013 included national
ceilings for pollutants and emissions from medium-sized
combustion plants (MCPs), theoretically including crematoria.
The new European Commission, the EU executive, last year
proposed abandoning national targets and debate on MCPs, at the
request of member states, excludes crematoria.
Keen to counter Euroscepticism, particularly in Britain,
which has objected to national targets on several issues, the
Commission says it is preventing over-regulation.
The EEB will take part in debate on the waste issue with
representatives of the Commission, EU nations and industry
between Jan. 19 and 22.
Separately, the European Parliament votes on Thursday on an
objection to the Commission's plan to scrap some environmental
proposals, including on waste and air quality.
Even before the Commission's new plan, the NGOs say the
national ceilings were inadequate and did not deal with mercury.
Data from the Cremation Society of Great Britain show that
in Europe in 2012, the highest rate of cremations was in non-EU
Switzerland, at 85 percent, followed by Denmark with 77 percent
and Britain with 73 percent.
