* EU regulator probing if pricing, capacity deals may harm
passengers
* EU: pacts may breach EU antitrust rules
* EU also drops separate probe into Air France, Continental,
6 others
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 EU antitrust regulators
are investigating whether pricing and capacity pacts between Air
France-KLM, Alitalia and Delta Air Lines Inc.
on routes between Europe and North America are bad for
passengers.
The European Commission said in a statement on Friday that
such deals could breach EU antitrust rules.
"The goal is to ensure that this tie-up does not harm
passengers on EU-U.S. routes," the Commission said as it
announced the start of the investigation.
It said it would consider the implications of the joint
venture compared to the situation where the airlines would
otherwise be competing.
The agreements signed between the airlines in 2009 and 2010
cover coordinated transatlantic operations in terms of capacity,
schedules, pricing and revenues.
"The parties also share profits and losses of their
transatlantic flights," said the Commission, which acts as
competition regulator for the European Union.
Alliances allow their members to streamline costs, share
revenues and increase scale, a better option for airlines than
mergers, which can be difficult and expensive to achieve.
The Commission also said it was closing separate formal
antitrust proceedings against several members of the SkyTeam
airlines alliance: AeroMexico, Air France and KLM
, Alitalia, Czech Airlines, Delta, Korean Air Lines
and Continental Airlines, which is part of United
Continental.
