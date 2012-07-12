* Inclusion of airlines in EU scheme has stirred outcry
* IATA's Tony Tyler reiterates criticism of EU ETS
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, July 12 The European Union is "totally
committed" to reaching a global deal on carbon emissions from
airlines, the Commission said on Thursday as efforts resumed to
defuse an international row over the issue.
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso, EU Climate
Commissioner Connie Hedegaard and International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO) President of the Council Roberto Kobeh held
talks in Brussels on Thursday.
"The EU is very committed, totally committed, to reaching an
agreement that fully respects the conditions that we have put
forward," Commission spokeswoman Pia Ahrenkilde Hansen told a
briefing.
"We have an objective that is very firm and very clear to
reach and to work towards reaching a global agreement."
In the absence of a global scheme to curb emissions from the
aviation sector, the EU since January this year has been
including all flights in and out of Europe in its Emissions
Trading Scheme (ETS).
The decision has led to an international outcry, including
threats of a trade war, and the Commission has looked to ICAO to
come up with an alternative scheme.
The EU would stop including all aircraft in its ETS either
in the event of an ICAO alternative or if other nations prove
they have found alternative ways of curbing airline emissions,
the Commission has said.
"The ETS is there as it stands, and there is no suspension
of this agreement and there should be no action or retaliation
against EU carriers," Ahrenkilde Hansen said.
The European Union decided to include aviation in its ETS
after years of talks at ICAO had failed to deliver a solution.
But Hedegaard has said she stands by the ICAO as the way out of
the current dispute.
An ICAO meeting last month achieved limited progress,
narrowing its broad focus to three market-based options to
address emissions.
Apart from nations such as China and India which have
accused the European Union of trespassing on their sovereignty,
airlines and aviation companies have said the scheme is a threat
to them in a difficult business climate.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed
an ICAO deal on a CO2 standard for new aircraft as a step
towards improved fuel efficiency.
"The ICAO process is working," IATA CEO and Director General
Tony Tyler said in the statement, adding ICAO was moving forward
with discussions on market-based measures that could provide an
alternative to the EU ETS.
But he also criticised the European Commission and its ETS
for "putting this process at risk".
"It is a divisive scheme, forced through at a time when the
global community needs to unite and deliver a global solution,"
he said.
