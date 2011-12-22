(Adds foreign ministry comment)
BEIJING Dec 22 Beijing criticised a
decision by Europe's highest court to allow airlines to be
charged for carbon emissions on flights to and from the European
Union, with state media warning on Thursday it could spark a
trade spat and the foreign ministry urging talks.
"This is a trade barrier in the name of environmental
protection and will strike a wide blow to passenger benefits and
the international airline industry," the state-run Xinhua News
Agency said in a commentary.
"It will be difficult to avoid a trade war focused on an
aviation 'carbon tax'," said Xinhua, whose editorials generally
reflect the official government position.
China's Foreign Ministry stated its opposition less
stridently, and urged the European Union to talk with other
governments about what happens next.
"China has already expressed its position to the EU side
many times -- that we oppose the European side unilaterally
imposing" the airline emissions charge, the Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin told a daily briefing.
"In fact, many countries have voiced their opposition to the
EU scheme, and we hope the European side will act prudently and
take a active and practical attitude in appropriately consulting
about it with all sides, including China, to deal with the
issue."
The European Court of Justice ruled on Wednesday against a
group of U.S. airlines that challenged a European law requiring
a carbon cap on all airlines flying to and from European Union
airports.
Earlier this month, the China Air Transport Association
(CATA) urged China's airlines to refuse to take part in the
emissions scheme.
CATA says the scheme will cost Chinese airlines 800 million
yuan ($123 million) in the first year and more than triple that
by 2020.
