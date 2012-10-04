Germany says important Airbus resolves problems with A400M
BERLIN A German Defence Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday it was important that Airbus resolves problems with the A400M military aircraft programme, which has suffered delays.
* Air carriers must compensate travellers affected by strikes
* EU rules provide up to 600 euros in compensation
BRUSSELS Oct 4 Airlines cannot use strikes as an excuse not to pay compensation to travellers they bump off flights, Europe's highest court said on Thursday, widening the scope of passenger rights in the European Union.
Judges at the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ) said compensation should be extended to passengers affected by unforeseen events beyond the usual causes such as overbooking, long delays and cancellations.
"An air carrier must compensate passengers when they have been denied boarding because their flight was rescheduled as a result of a strike at the airport two days beforehand," the court said in a statement.
Under EU rules, travellers on flights starting or ending in the European Union are entitled to up to 600 euros ($770) for being bumped off. Until now, strikes had not been considered grounds for compensation.
The court said airlines could not cite extraordinary circumstances such as a strike to avoid paying compensation.
The court was ruling on a 2006 incident where Finnish carrier Finnair removed some passengers on a flight from Barcelona to Helsinki to make room for travellers from an earlier flight that had been cancelled. Finnair did not compensate the passengers.
One of the passengers later went to a Finnish court to seek compensation from Finnair. Judges asked the ECJ for guidance.
The ECJ also said airlines could seek compensation from third parties whose actions had resulted in them bumping off passengers. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Cowell)
ALMATY A Russian Progress cargo space craft blasted off for the International Space Station from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, the first such mission since a failed launch in December.
PARIS The head of aircraft leasing group AerCap on Tuesday expressed confidence in airline demand despite a slowdown in the aerospace business cycle, but questioned the durability of plans by Airbus and Boeing for some output increases.