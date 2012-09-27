* Brussels to tackle foreign ownership rules on airlines
* Airline emission law row could hamper negotiations
BRUSSELS, Sept 27 The European Union is stepping
up a campaign to ease airline ownership restrictions around the
world in a move to boost growth opportunities for its struggling
carriers.
Airlines in Europe suffered more than in other major regions
following the global financial crisis and EU carriers are
expected to lose $1.1 billion this year.
Most countries restrict foreign ownership of airlines, with
a limit of 25 percent of voting shares in the United States and
49 percent in much of the European Union.
But the European Commission wants to sign agreements with
Washington and others to relax or even remove such constraints.
"Cross-border consolidation, seen by many as a prerequisite
for a more economically sustainable airline industry, is
severely restricted," the EU's executive body said in a
statement on Thursday.
"It is now time to address this issue more vigorously."
The EU Commission said it will seek approval from EU
governments early next year to begin talks with China, Russia,
India, the Gulf states and others on improving mutual access to
their aviation markets.
It will also seek a market liberalisation deal with the
United States under an existing transatlantic air transport
agreement.
The Commission said the total economic benefit of concluding
the deals was estimated at 12 billion euros ($15 billion) per
year.
European airport association ACI Europe said in a statement
that EU-led negotiations were the only effective way to improve
access to overseas markets.
"This is about maintaining our global relevance. This is
crucial, not just for European aviation, but for our economies
at large," said ACI Europe's Director General Olivier Jankovec.
Negotiations could be complicated by a bitter row with the
United States, China and India over the European Union's
decision to force foreign airlines using its airports to pay for
their carbon emissions, the bloc's transport chief said.
"It is a problem for aviation relations with certain
partners, but I hope very much that we can conclude
negotiations," Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas told a news
briefing.