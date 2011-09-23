LONDON, Sept 23 The European Commission said it
will publish on Monday how many free emissions permits airlines
will receive from 2012.
"On 26 September at 12.00 CEST (1000 GMT), the Commission
will publish a decision setting the aviation benchmark values,"
it said in a statement.
"Two separate benchmark values, one for the year 2012 and
one for the third trading period (2013-2020), will be
announced," it added.
It will give airlines more idea about their exposure to
being included in the emissions trading scheme from Jan. 1,
2012, when around 4,000 operators will face emission limits for
any flights into or out of the 27-nation bloc.
Airlines' free allocation amounts to around 82 percent of
the 2012 emission cap at around 175 million permits. But it is
still expected to leave them considerably short due to a large
increase in passenger and freight traffic in the past five to
seven years.
The 2012 emissions cap of 212.9 million tonnes of carbon
dioxide is based on 97 percent of the sector's average annual
emissions from 2004 to 2006. It will tighten to 95 percent, or
208.5 million tonnes, from 2013 through 2020.
Airlines' free allocation differs widely depending on the
carrier, according to a Point Carbon report this week which said
scheduled airlines will receive between 20 and 100 percent of
their 2012 permit requirement free.
