LONDON, Sept 23 The European Commission said it will publish on Monday how many free emissions permits airlines will receive from 2012.

"On 26 September at 12.00 CEST (1000 GMT), the Commission will publish a decision setting the aviation benchmark values," it said in a statement.

"Two separate benchmark values, one for the year 2012 and one for the third trading period (2013-2020), will be announced," it added.

The decision will be available here.

It will give airlines more idea about their exposure to being included in the emissions trading scheme from Jan. 1, 2012, when around 4,000 operators will face emission limits for any flights into or out of the 27-nation bloc.

Airlines' free allocation amounts to around 82 percent of the 2012 emission cap at around 175 million permits. But it is still expected to leave them considerably short due to a large increase in passenger and freight traffic in the past five to seven years.

The 2012 emissions cap of 212.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide is based on 97 percent of the sector's average annual emissions from 2004 to 2006. It will tighten to 95 percent, or 208.5 million tonnes, from 2013 through 2020.

Airlines' free allocation differs widely depending on the carrier, according to a Point Carbon report this week which said scheduled airlines will receive between 20 and 100 percent of their 2012 permit requirement free. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)