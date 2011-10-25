* Some democrats disagreed with House bill on EU aviation
plan
* Unclear whether Senate would back move to flout EU rules
BRUSSELS Oct 25 The European Union's climate
commissioner said on Tuesday she was sure the United States
would fall in line with EU legislation that will force U.S.
airlines landing or taking off from Europe to buy permits for
carbon emissions from Jan. 1.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Monday
that would shield U.S. passenger and cargo airlines from the
European legislation.
Some Democrats in the House disagreed with the bill, and it
is not clear whether the Democratic-led Senate would support the
move.
"We are confident that the U.S. will respect European law,
as the EU always respects U.S. law," EU Climate Commissioner
Connie Hedegaard said on Twitter.
From January next year, airlines flying to and from Europe
will have to buy permits under the EU's emissions trading scheme
(EU-ETS) to help offset the emissions of flights that land or
take off in the EU.
The Air Transport Association of America, American Airlines
and United Continental first brought a case
opposing the law to the London High Court of Justice, which
referred it to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) -- the
highest in the EU.
On Oct. 6, the court's adviser, Advocate General Juliane
Kokott, found the European rule was within international law.
While the adviser's opinion is not binding on the 27 judges
who will make a final ruling, it will be taken into
consideration. The final judgment is expected early next year
and airlines will have to buy permits from Jan. 1, regardless of
ongoing legal process.
Annie Petsonk, a lawyer for the Environmental Defense Fund
lobby group, said in a statement the EU law was "a modest,
non-discriminatory first-step".
She was highly critical of Monday's U.S. bill, saying it
amounted to scoffing at legislation.
"By barring U.S.-based airlines from complying with
applicable law for flights travelling to EU airports, this bill
would compel those airlines either to drop their EU routes or
become scofflaws," she said.
"It's bizarre Congress would knowingly pass a law that
compels U.S.-based airlines to become outlaws when they do
business in the EU."
