By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 A meeting in Moscow next
week of nations vehemently opposed to the EU law that forces all
airlines to buy carbon permits will debate a "basket of
counter-measures" to the European Union scheme, a draft agenda
seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
The agenda also refers to the formal dispute procedure under
the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, although
some airline representatives and analysts have said the meeting
would be unlikely to decide on whether to invoke that for now.
Nations, including China, the United States, India and
Russia, have all expressed opposition to EU legislation
requiring carriers using EU airports to acquire allowances under
the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
China's central government State Council, or cabinet,
earlier this month said all airlines were barred from taking
part - unless they received government approval to do so.
The so-called "coalition of the unwilling" - bringing
together 26 nations - has held a series of meetings.
At its two-day Moscow gathering beginning on Tuesday,
Russian Transport Minister Igor Levitin is expected to open the
"follow-up international conference" on coordinating activities
to opposing the inclusion of aviation in the EU ETS.
According to the draft seen by Reuters, the meeting will go
on to debate an unspecified "basket of countermeasures".
Other agenda items refer to a letter to EU member states and
"application aspects of the article 84 of the Chicago
Convention", again without explanation.
Article 84 covers a formal dispute procedure at the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Airline representatives and analysts have said it would be
unwise to opt for the extremely lengthy formal dispute procedure
before ICAO has had another chance to find a global market-based
solution to airline emissions.
