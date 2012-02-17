(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* Agenda mentions formal dispute, but seen unlikely for now
* Vocal opposition from nations including China, India,
United States
* EU has repeatedly said will stand firm
(Adds EU reaction)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 17 Nations opposing a
European Union law that forces all airlines to pay for their
carbon emissions will next week debate an array of
counter-measures, a draft agenda seen by Reuters on Friday
showed, raising the risk of an aviation trade war.
The agenda also refers to the formal dispute procedure under
the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation, although
some airline representatives and analysts have said the meeting
would be unlikely to decide on whether to invoke that for now.
China, the United States, India and Russia are among those
to have expressed vehement opposition to the EU legislation
requiring carriers using EU airports to acquire allowances under
the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
China's central government State Council, or cabinet,
earlier this month said all airlines were barred from taking
part - unless they received government approval to do so.
The so-called "coalition of the unwilling" - bringing
together 26 nations - has held a series of meetings.
At its two-day Moscow gathering beginning on Tuesday,
Russian Transport Minister Igor Levitin is expected to open the
"follow-up international conference" on coordinating activities
to opposing the inclusion of aviation in the EU ETS.
According to the draft seen by Reuters, the meeting will go
on to debate an unspecified "basket of countermeasures".
Other agenda items refer to a letter to EU member states and
"application aspects of the article 84 of the Chicago
Convention", again without explanation.
Article 84 covers a formal dispute procedure at the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).
Airline representatives and analysts have said it would be
unwise to opt for the extremely lengthy formal dispute procedure
before ICAO has had another chance to find a global market-based
solution to airline emissions.
YEARS OF TALKS
The EU has said it only acted to include all airlines in its
scheme because more than a decade of talks at ICAO failed to
find an answer to curbing rising carbon emissions from aviation.
But progress at ICAO has accelerated since the EU began
including all airlines in its ETS from the start of this year.
While the EU has said it will stand firm, it has also said
it is very much in favour of global action and would adapt its
law if ICAO comes up with a world-wide scheme.
"A solution is clear: rather than asking for the suspension
of the only functioning system that exists to address aviation's
carbon emissions, we'd like to see the countries criticising the
EU come forward with concrete suggestions, in the framework of
ICAO, for an even better, global solution," Isaac Valero-Ladron,
EU spokesman for climate action, said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Keiron Henderson)