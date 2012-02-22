MOSCOW Feb 22 Countries opposed to an EU
law which forces the world's airlines to pay for their emissions
have agreed a basket of retaliatory measures but will leave it
up to each country to chose among them, Russia's deputy
Transport Minister said on Wednesday.
"Every state will chose the most effective and reliable
measures which will help to cancel or postpone the
implementation of the EU ETS," Valery Okulov, whose ministry
hosted the meeting of 26 nations, told a news conference.
Okulov said Saudi Arabia would organise the next meeting of
the so-called "coalition of the unwilling" in the summer.
