MOSCOW Feb 22 Countries opposed to an EU law which forces the world's airlines to pay for their emissions have agreed a basket of retaliatory measures but will leave it up to each country to chose among them, Russia's deputy Transport Minister said on Wednesday.

"Every state will chose the most effective and reliable measures which will help to cancel or postpone the implementation of the EU ETS," Valery Okulov, whose ministry hosted the meeting of 26 nations, told a news conference.

Okulov said Saudi Arabia would organise the next meeting of the so-called "coalition of the unwilling" in the summer. (Reporting by Jennifer Rankin; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)