(Adds quotes, background, India comment)
* EU gives Indian, Chinese airlines until mid-June to report
data
* More than 1,200 airlines have complied, including U.S.
carriers
* U.N. body to meet in June to assess progress on global
scheme
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, May 15 A total of 10 Chinese and
Indian commercial airlines have broken EU law requiring them to
offset their carbon emissions, while all other international
carriers flying to or from Europe have complied, the European
Union's climate chief said on Tuesday.
The EU law demanding all airlines participate in the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) has prompted outcry and threats
of a trade war.
But only eight Chinese and two Indian airlines have
delivered on threats not to comply, while more than 1,200
airlines have met the EU's requirements.
"We have given them (India and China) until mid-June to
report back their data," EU Climate Commissioner Connie
Hedegaard told a news briefing.
The Commission, the EU's executive arm, has the option of
fining airlines that break its law, or even banning repeat
offenders from flying to Europe, although this would be a last
resort.
To reduce tension, the Commission has looked to the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Administration (ICAO) to come up
with a global approach to curbing emissions from airlines.
The body is expected to meet next month to review progress.
"We are using a lot of time and energy in trying to ensure a
global solution through ICAO," Hedegaard said. "Nobody would be
happier than the EU if it could achieve (that)."
The Commission has said it only decided on its plan after
more than a decade of talks at the ICAO failed to agree on a
global scheme to combat rising carbon emissions. It has also
said it would modify its law if ICAO can deliver a deal.
FINES FOR OFFENDERS
Penalties for breaking the EU law start at 100 euros ($130)
per tonne of carbon airlines fail to pay for, while the cost of
compliance is estimated at about 2 euros per passenger for a
flight from Shanghai to Frankfurt.
Opponents of the law accuse the European Union of imposing
an extra-territorial tax and say it sets a dangerous precedent.
More than 20 nations opposed to the scheme grouped together
in a "coalition of the unwilling". They last met in Moscow, when
they agreed possible retaliatory measures and said they would
meet again in Saudi Arabia, although a date has not been
confirmed.
"You cannot enforce laws outside your sovereign area. Its
implications are huge," Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ajit
Singh told Reuters last week.
"Now you are talking about aviation, tomorrow you will talk
about shipping. ICAO is there, these things will have be done in
a multilateral basis."
The EU's highest court, the EU Court of Justice, ruled in
December last year that the law was valid and did not breach
international treaties. It also agreed with the Commission that
the ETS was a market-based mechanism, not a tax.
WEAK CARBON MARKET
The cost of carbon allowances on the EU ETS has
fallen to record lows, pressured by oversupply following
economic recession.
On Tuesday, carbon prices were trading at below 7 euros a
tonne - far below levels needed to spur low carbon investment.
Hedegaard said in April that the Commission was reviewing
its carbon auctioning timetable to try to reduce oversupply in
the market.
She expected news on the review before the Commission breaks
for its August recess, with a legal decision expected before the
end of the year.
Changing the auctioning timetable to limit supply in the
nearer term - or "backloading" - was a relatively quick
solution, but other options under discussion, including setting
aside allowances, could take longer.
"We should not expect backloading will do the whole trick.
That's a first step, which does not take a lot of time. The more
structural things are a more complicated process," Hedegaard
said.
(Additional reporting by Anurag Kotoky in New Delhi; editing by
Rex Merrifield)