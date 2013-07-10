* EU lifts ban on Venezuela's Conviasa, Philippine Airlines
* Pledges 600 mln euros to research air traffic technology
BRUSSELS, July 10 The European Union said on
Wednesday it had lifted a ban on Venezuelan state airline
Conviasa and Philippine Airlines from flying in the
bloc because their safety standards have improved.
The change by the European Commission, the EU executive,
updates an EU blacklist, which still includes 280 airlines from
20 countries.
Conviasa was banned in 2012 due to "serious safety
deficiencies". This provoked complaints from the Venezuelan
government which said the decision was unfair.
The carrier had been operating a twice-weekly service
between Caracas and Madrid. Most of its flights are to
destinations within South America and the Caribbean.
The Commission banned the Philippines carrier in 2010,
followed a downgrading by the U.S. Federal Aviation Authority to
category 2 from category 1 on safety ratings.
"Today we confirmed our willingness to remove countries and
airlines from the list if they show real commitment and capacity
to implement international safety standards in a sustainable
manner," EU Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas said in a
statement.
Kallas also said he saw "good signs of progress" from a
number of African countries, such as Sudan and Mozambique.
In a separate decision the Commission said it would invest
600 million euros ($767.16 million) in technology to help make
flying safer and cut down on air traffic jams.
Projects which will be funded include an extended airport
radar scheme that allows planes to reduce or increase speed as
they approach airports, based on the level of air traffic,
preventing time-wasting circling of runways.