US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as tech stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.