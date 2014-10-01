BRUSSELS Oct 1 EU state aid regulators have
ordered Belgium's Charleroi Airport to pay back about 6 million
euros in illegal state aid and also opened an investigation into
the country's national airport Zaventem because of a scheme
which benefits Brussels Airlines.
The European Commission also told Germany's Zweibruecken
airport to pay back investment and operating aid because this
gave the facility an unfair advantage.
The EU executive cleared Swedish state aid granted to the
Vasteras Airport in the form of capital injections and several
deals between the airport operator and Ryanair and its
marketing unit AMS.
Italian aid given to the operator of Alghero aiport also
received the green light.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)