BRUSSELS Oct 1 EU state aid regulators have ordered Belgium's Charleroi Airport to pay back about 6 million euros in illegal state aid and also opened an investigation into the country's national airport Zaventem because of a scheme which benefits Brussels Airlines.

The European Commission also told Germany's Zweibruecken airport to pay back investment and operating aid because this gave the facility an unfair advantage.

The EU executive cleared Swedish state aid granted to the Vasteras Airport in the form of capital injections and several deals between the airport operator and Ryanair and its marketing unit AMS.

Italian aid given to the operator of Alghero aiport also received the green light. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)