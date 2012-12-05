* First fall in passenger and freight volumes since 2009
* Decline blamed on impact of EU sovereign debt crisis
* Airports in Russia, Turkey see sharp rise in passengers
BRUSSELS, Dec 5 Passenger numbers at EU airports
fell 1.3 percent in October, the first monthly decline in both
passenger and freight traffic since 2009 as the euro zone debt
crisis hit travel and business, airports association ACI Europe
said.
Air freight traffic, a closely watched indicator of economic
health, fell 2.2 percent in October - the 17th consecutive
monthly decline - ACI said in its latest airport traffic report
on Wednesday.
"There is no escaping the deepening impact of the European
sovereign debt crisis on the real economy," ACI Europe Director
General Olivier Jankovec said in a statement.
Air freight traffic was down 2.9 percent overall in the year
to October compared with the same period last year.
The figures, which include domestic flights by low-cost
airlines such as easyJet and Ryanair, showed a
0.15 percent decline in EU passenger traffic due to disruption
caused by Hurricane Sandy, which mostly affected large European
airports with the highest concentration of transatlantic routes.
Despite the fall in passenger numbers within the 27-nation
European Union, European passenger traffic as a whole increased
by 0.5 percent in October when non-EU airports were included,
ACI Europe said.
Airports in countries such as Russia and Turkey continue to
enjoy double-digit growth in passenger volumes, ACI Europe said,
with a 19 percent year-on-year increase in numbers at Istanbul's
Ataturk Airport.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) published
figures last month showing a 2.6 percent rise in passenger
traffic for European carriers in October. IATA's
data only covers international flights.