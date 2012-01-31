* 55 European airports included in carbon reduction scheme
* Includes London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle
BRUSSELS Jan 31 More than 50 European
airports representing half of total EU air passenger traffic
have signed up to an industry scheme to reduce their carbon
dioxide emissions, airports body ACI Europe said on Tuesday.
The Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme includes some of
Europe's busiest airline hubs, including London Heathrow, Paris
Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt. The share of EU passenger
traffic covered by the scheme has doubled since its launch in
2009.
"It is clearly helping to move European aviation on to a
more sustainable footing," EU transport chief Siim Kallas said
in a statement.
Airport operations account for about 5 percent of total
aviation emissions, which in turn make up about 2 percent of
total global CO2 emissions, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change has estimated.
The voluntary airport scheme aims to reduce the carbon
footprint of airports by cutting emissions from ground
transport, boosting the use of renewable energy and increasing
the energy efficiency of buildings.
In its second full year of operation, 43 accredited airports
reduced their total carbon emissions by 729,689 tonnes,
equivalent to the annual emissions of 180,000 cars, ACI Europe
said.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Keiron Henderson)