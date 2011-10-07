FRANKFURT Oct 7 The European Commission plans to force more competition in ground handling services onto airports, German daily Financial Times Deutschland reported on Friday.

EU commissioner Siim Kallas plans to force airports to allow at least three ground handling providers to operate on their premises instead of the current two.

Airport operators should also have their own ground handling services in a legally separate entity, the paper cited from a draft EU regulation it obtained.

It added that Kallas plans to publish the regulation proposals, which if they come into force will not require transformation into national law, in late November.

Kallas also plans to toughen the rules on when airlines lose their take-off and landing slots. As part of the plan, airlines would lose a slot if they use it less than 85 percent of the time, compared with 80 percent currently. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Erica Billingham)