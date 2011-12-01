* Airlines would be forced to use 85 pct of flight slots
* Proposal for pan-EU system of slot trading by airlines
* EU exec says new rules will avoid airport capacity crunch
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 Airlines will need to make
greater use of their flight slots in the European Union from
2014 or risk losing them under legislation proposed by the EU's
executive, a move it said would help avoid a capacity crunch at
Europe's airports.
The plan would also introduce slot trading between airlines
across the EU. The European Commission said on Thursday that
would provide a financial incentive to sell underused slots
rather than maintaining a minimum service to retain them.
Five major EU airports are operating at full capacity:
Gatwick and Heathrow in Britain, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt in
Germany, and Milan in Italy.
That number could rise to 19 by 2030 unless steps were taken
to maximise capacity, the European Commission said.
"Faced with intense global competition, if we do not change
the way we do business, we may not be doing business at all,"
Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas said.
The new rules would force airlines to use 85 percent of
their allocated slots to retain them, up from 80 percent under
current "use-it-or-lose-it" EU legislation. The measure was
designed to make better use of existing airport capacity, with
airlines that fail to use their slots forced to give them up.
The move was welcomed by EU airports body ACI Europe, whose
head Olivier Jankovec said: "Improving the system is overdue, in
particular to make it more efficient as regards the use of
scarce airport capacity. The present rules were developed by
incumbent airlines for incumbent airlines."
But Jankovec said the EU proposals would not be enough to
ensure sufficient capacity, and more was needed from national
governments to develop airport capacity infrastructure.
A lack of common EU rules on slot trading means Britain is
the only country where such trading takes place now. The
practice is banned in Spain.
Proposals also include greater EU oversight of national
noise restrictions imposed on airports, though final decisions
will remain with national governments.
The Commission also proposed further opening markets for
ground services where competition is still restricted, such as
baggage handling and refuelling, by increasing the minimum
number of ground handling operators available to airlines to
three from two.
"It is absolutely right that we allow a sensible and
socially acceptable level of competition in ground services, 30
years after opening the market for airlines," the German
airlines association BDF said in a statement.
More than three quarters of all ground services at German
airports are provided by the airports or their subsidiaries,
said BDF, while the market share of the six major third-party
ground handling companies, who employ a total of 4,000 people,
remained rather small.
These rules would not affect Britain, the Netherlands,
Nordic countries or Poland where open competition for restricted
services already exists.
The draft legislation must be approved by EU governments and
by lawmakers in the European Parliament, which the Commission
said it expected by late 2013 at the earliest.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)