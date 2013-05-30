* Albanian parties join forces to pass EU-related laws
* Parties hope EU will consider candidate status this year
TIRANA May 30 Albania's government and
opposition parties joined forces on Thursday to pass three laws
the European Union recommended to help it on its long path
towards candidate status.
In addition to the laws, the European Union expects Albania
to hold a fair and free election next month and make progress in
the fight against crime and corruption before it considers
granting Tirana candidate status after rejecting it three times.
Along with Bosnia, Albania lags behind its Balkan neighbours
in approaching EU membership. Croatia is set to become the 28th
member on July 1, joining Slovenia, which is already in the
bloc.
Tirana hopes the European Commission, the EU's executive
arm, will review Albania's bid this year in a progress report.
The laws parliament passed were a reform of its rules of
procedure, a law on the Supreme Court and another regulating the
status of civil servants.
The opposition Socialist Party agreed to vote with the
government on condition the laws become effective on Oct. 1,
when the new parliament emerging from next month's election will
convene.
Ettore Sequi, the European Union's ambassador to Tirana,
said approval was important because it showed polarised Albanian
politicians had the capacity to work together.
The Democratic Party of Prime Minister Sali Berisha also
approved an extension, until the end of the year, of a pardon
for customs and tax debts, but the opposition did not support
that, saying the move was being made for electoral purposes.
Elsewhere in the Balkans, Montenegro has begun talks on
joining the EU, and Macedonia and Serbia are candidates for
membership.
(Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Alison Williams)