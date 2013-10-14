UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
BRUSSELS Oct 14 Italy will have to notify a planned government-led 500-million-euro bailout of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia to EU regulators who will then assess whether the measure complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Monday.
"We expect Italian authorities to notify the envisaged measure to the European Commission," Antoine Colombani, EU Commission spokesman for competition policy, said in an email.
"Only after receiving the notification will we be able to assess its compatibility with EU state aid rules," he said.
International Airlines Group said earlier on Monday that Italy's rescue of near-bankrupt airline Alitalia was "illegal" and urged the EU's executive arm to intervene. [ID:nWLB0055W}
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.