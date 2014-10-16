(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Oct 16 Europe's outgoing antitrust
chief will not open formal investigations into Google's
mobile operating system Android nor into banks
suspected of rigging the foreign exchange market, but will leave
the decisions to his successor.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, who will
step down at the end of October, had on several occasions
suggested he may launch a case against Android following several
complaints about possible anti-competitive behaviour by Google.
Asked about the possibility of Android or foreign exchange
investigations in the coming two weeks, Almunia told Reuters:
"There will be no opening of new cases. No, there is no time. It
will be up to the new Commission."
The 66-year-old Spaniard last month bowed to pressure from
Google's critics including Microsoft, European
publishers and politicians by scrapping a proposed settlement
with the company over its Internet search practices.
Almunia, who in recent weeks opened cases against Ireland
and Luxembourg over their tax deals with Apple, Amazon
and Fiat, and expanded a biofuel probe, said
late on Wednesday there were no new investigations in the
pipeline.
Denmark's former economy minister Margrethe Vestager, who
will take over from Almunia next month, told a European
Parliament hearing this month that she hoped the Google Internet
search probe would not be prolonged.
Almunia's decision to leave the timing of a foreign exchange
investigation to Vestager suggests the European Commission will
lag other global regulators in taking action against suspected
rigging and collusion in the world's biggest marketplace.
Britain's financial watchdog is now in settlement talks with
UBS, Barclays, HSBC, Royal Bank of
Scotland, JPMorgan and Citi on similar
issues.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Thomas and Mark
Potter)