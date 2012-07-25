BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Commission may
have widened its investigation into the manipulation of
benchmark interest rates beyond Libor, Euribor and Tibor, the EU
antitrust chief said on Wednesday.
The EU executive has been carrying out an antitrust
investigation focusing on the London Interbank Offered Rate
(Libor), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) and the Tokyo
Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor), which are used to price loans
around the globe.
But Joaquin Almunia, European Commissioner in charge of
antitrust enforcement, indicated that other market benchmarks
might be involved too.
"We carried out inspections not only looking at ... possible
activities around Libor," he said, "but also looking at Euribor
and Tibor and maybe some others."
He did not specify which other rates or products might have
been under investigation.
Almunia, who was announcing a string of antitrust decisions,
said the Commission had started investigations into the possible
manipulation of benchmark rates through the collusion of several
financial institutions.
He said that he was cooperating with other international
authorities, including in the United States, in conducting the
investigation.
Manipulation of Libor, which is used to set prices for
trillions of dollars of financial products around the globe, has
already landed Barclays with a penalty of $453 million
and claimed the scalp of its chief executive. The rate-fixing
scandal threatens to drag in several other banks.
The European Commission has warned that it could take over
the supervision of benchmarks such as Libor.
