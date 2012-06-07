BRUSSELS, June 7 EU regulators investigating 15
cases of state aid in the aviation sector plan to update the
rules to ensure that support given by governments does not
disadvantage either budget airlines or national carriers, the
EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday.
The European Commission is investigating whether authorities
in France, Germany, Ireland, Austria, Sweden, Hungary and
Romania have provided funding and other subsidies that might
have unfairly favoured some airlines and airports.
A number of the cases involve deals between airports and
budget airlines Ryanair, Lufthansa's
Germanwings, TUIfly, which is part of German travel group TUI AG
, and Air Berlin, which is partly owned by Gulf
airline Etihad.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he would
review the state aid rules for the sector over the next 12
months, though he did not specify which provisions needed
reconsideration.
"The need to update the aviation guidelines is clear; in
2012 we have opened in-depth investigations on 15 regional
airports in five different countries," Almunia told a conference
organised by the European State Aid Law Institute.
"It goes without saying that the review will also establish
a level playing field for all the airlines that use these
airports, regardless of their business model - from flag
carriers to low-cost airlines," he said.
The Commission can order companies to repay state aid if it
finds that the assistance broke EU-wide rules.
Almunia also said he was considering making shareholders
share the burden of bailing out troubled companies that receive
state aid.
Regulators aim to have the updated rules in place by the end
of 2013.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and David
Goodman)