BRUSSELS Nov 26 Greek lenders Alpha Bank
and Eurobank secured European Union
regulatory approval on Thursday for minor changes to their
restructuring schemes after they managed to plug their capital
shortfall without further state aid.
The two banks had to downsize their operations and
reinforced their balance sheets last year in return for EU
regulatory clearance for their billion-euro state bailouts.
Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's third and fourth largest banks,
were able to cover their capital needs in recent days with
capital from private investors. Greek authorities subsequently
proposed minor revisions to the EU-approved restructuring plans.
The European Commission said the revisions, which include
deepening the banks' operational restructuring and amending some
deadlines to take into account the changes in their economic
situations, were in line with EU state aid rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)