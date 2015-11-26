BRUSSELS Nov 26 Greek lenders Alpha Bank and Eurobank secured European Union regulatory approval on Thursday for minor changes to their restructuring schemes after they managed to plug their capital shortfall without further state aid.

The two banks had to downsize their operations and reinforced their balance sheets last year in return for EU regulatory clearance for their billion-euro state bailouts.

Eurobank and Alpha, Greece's third and fourth largest banks, were able to cover their capital needs in recent days with capital from private investors. Greek authorities subsequently proposed minor revisions to the EU-approved restructuring plans.

The European Commission said the revisions, which include deepening the banks' operational restructuring and amending some deadlines to take into account the changes in their economic situations, were in line with EU state aid rules. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)