BRUSSELS Aug 10 The EU executive is inviting comments on commitments offered by Rio Tinto Alcan to address concerns that it may have infringed EU antitrust rules, the European Commission said on Friday.

The case concerns a technique, called AP aluminium smelting technology, which reduces energy consumption in aluminium production. The Commission's investigation focuses on the practice of Alcan and - following a 2008 merger - Rio Tinto Alcan of contractually tying the licences of its AP aluminium smelting technology to the purchase of aluminium smelter equipment supplied by a subsidiary.

To address these concerns, Rio Tinto Alcan has offered to modify its agreements to enable the licensees of the AP aluminium smelting technology to choose other suppliers.

"If the market test confirms that the proposed commitments remedy the competition concerns, the Commission may make the commitments legally binding on Rio Tinto Alcan," the Commission said in a statement.