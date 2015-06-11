BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission said
on Thursday it had opened a formal antitrust investigation into
certain business practices by Amazon in its
distribution of electronic books.
The Commission said it would look in particular into certain
clauses included in Amazon's contracts with publishers.
These clauses, it said, required publishers to inform Amazon
about more favourable or alternative terms offered to Amazon's
competitors, a means to ensure Amazon is offered terms at least
as good as those of its competitors.
The Commission said it had concerns that such clauses may
make it more difficult for other e-book distributors to compete
with Amazon by developing new and innovative products and
services.
"Amazon has developed a successful business that offers
consumers a comprehensive service, including for e-books," EU
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"Our investigation does not call that into question.
However, it is my duty to make sure that Amazon's arrangements
with publishers are not harmful to consumers, by preventing
other e-book distributors from innovating and competing
effectively with Amazon."
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)