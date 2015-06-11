(Adds Amazon comment)
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, June 11 The European Commission opened
a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon's e-book
business on Thursday, opening yet another front in mounting EU
scrutiny of America's global tech giants.
The investigation adds to the pressure on the online
retailer in Europe, where it is already being investigated for
the low tax rates it pays in Luxembourg.
The Commission said it would look in particular into certain
clauses included in Amazon's contracts with publishers.
These clauses, it said, required publishers to inform Amazon
about more favourable or alternative terms offered to Amazon's
competitors, a means to ensure Amazon is offered terms at least
as good as those of its competitors.
The Commission said this could violate EU antitrust rules
that prohibit abuses of a dominant market position and
restrictive business practices.
However Amazon said it was confident its agreements with
publishers were legal and in the best interests of readers. "We
look forward to demonstrating this to the Commission as we
cooperate fully during this process," it said.
In April, the EU executive opened a formal investigation
into web giant Google's business practices regarding
web search results, and later this year will conduct a sweeping
review of the behaviour of online platforms.
Antitrust officials are also probing the European tax
affairs of Apple, as well as the Starbucks
cafe chain, putting U.S. multinationals squarely at the centre
of concerns over low corporate tax deals arranged with small EU
states.
President Barack Obama, whose administration is trying to
negotiate an ambitious transatlantic free trade deal with the
28-nation bloc, warned earlier this year against Europe turning
to protectionism to the detriment of the U.S. tech sector.
In the Amazon e-books case, the Commission said it had
concerns that the clauses in contracts may make it more
difficult for other e-book distributors to compete with Amazon
by developing new and innovative products and services.
"Amazon has developed a successful business that offers
consumers a comprehensive service, including for e-books,"
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.
"Our investigation does not call that into question.
However, it is my duty to make sure that Amazon's arrangements
with publishers are not harmful to consumers, by preventing
other e-book distributors from innovating and competing
effectively with Amazon."
(Additional reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Philip Blenkinsop;
Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Pravin Char)