BRUSSELS May 4 The European Commission said on
Thursday it had accepted commitments by U.S. online retailer
Amazon to alter its e-book contracts with publishers to
end an EU antitrust investigation.
Amazon, the biggest e-book distributor in Europe, proposed
to drop some clauses in its contracts so publishers would not be
forced to give it terms as good as those for rivals.
Such clauses relate to business models, release dates,
catalogues of e-books, features of e-books, promotions, agency
prices, agency commissions and wholesale prices.
"Today's decision will open the way for publishers and
competitors to develop innovative services for e-books,
increasing choice and competition to the benefit of European
consumers," EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
"We want to ensure fair competition in Europe's e-books
market worth more than 1 billion euros," she continued.
The Commission opened an investigation into the company's
e-books in English and German in June 2015, concerned that such
parity clauses made it harder for other e-book retailers to
compete with Amazon by developing new and innovative products
and services.
Amazon made its offer of concessions in January
. The commitments apply for five years in Europe.
The EU competition enforcer then gave rivals and customers a
month to provide feedback before it decides whether to accept
the proposal. Under EU antitrust rules, such settlements mean no
finding of infringement nor fines which could reach 10 percent
of a company's global turnover.
The Commission is also probing Amazon over its arrangement
with Luxembourg to minimise its tax bill, part of a crackdown on
such deals in the 28-country bloc.
