BRUSSELS Jan 19 A decision by Amazon
and Apple to scrap all exclusivity obligations in the
supply and distribution of audiobooks will likely boost
competition, EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday.
The companies announced their decision on Jan. 5 after talks
with the European Commission and the German Federal Cartel
Office. Such curbs had prompted a complaint from the German
Publishers and Booksellers Association to both regulators,
triggering an investigation by the German enforcer in November
2015.
"The European Commission welcomes an agreement to end all
exclusivity obligations concerning audiobook supply and
distribution between Amazon's subsidiary Audible and Apple," the
EU competition authority said in a statement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)