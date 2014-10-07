BRUSSELS Oct 7 U.S. online retailer Amazon said on Tuesday that it has not made any special tax deals with Luxembourg following an EU state aid regulators' decision to open an investigation into the issue.

"Amazon has received no special tax treatment from Luxembourg, we are subject to the same tax laws as other companies operating here," the company said in a statement.

The European Commission earlier on Tuesday said Amazon's arrangements may give it an unfair advantage by allowing it to pay less tax than other companies. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robin Emmott)