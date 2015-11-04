(Adds details)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS Nov 4 European Union regulators are
keeping their options open as to whether to sanction Google
for abusing its market power or settle the
long-running case with the company, Europe's chief competition
regulator said on Wednesday.
The comments by European Competition Commissioner Margrethe
Vestager came as her officials reviewed Google's response to EU
charges laid out in April and waited for feedback from more than
a dozen complainants.
The European Commission has accused the world's most popular
Internet search engine of favouring its shopping service in
delivering search results at the expense of rivals.
Vestager said she had made no final decision.
"At this time it's still open as to how it will end. It can
take different routes, there is no decision yet on our side at
least as to how it should end," Vestager told reporters.
Vestager can either fine the company up to $6.6 billion
euros and order it to stop its anti-competitive business
practices or give it the opportunity to change its practices
without any sanction or finding of wrongdoing.
Google has said a fine would be inappropriate because of the
unusual nature of the case and its willingness to head off
charges with the offer of concessions to Vestager's predecessor
last year. It said the charges have no legal or economic basis.
GAZPROM
Vestager also said on Wednesday the EC's antitrust case
against Russia's Gazprom was still far from complete.
"There's no conclusion there yet, we are not even close to a
conclusion there yet," Vestager said.
The Russian state-controlled gas giant submitted a package
of concessions in September in a bid to head off charges of
overcharging customers in Poland, Hungary and six other
countries by up to 40 percent and hindering competitors from
entering the market.
The company has met with Commission officials twice but
continued to disagree on the issue of excessive prices, people
close to the case said.
(Reporting by Yun Chee Foo; Writing by Julia Fioretti; editing
by Barbara Lewis, Greg Mahlich)