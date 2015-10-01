By Foo Yun Chee
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 2 Europe's antitrust chief
dismissed on Friday accusations of anti-U.S. bias over her
decision to go after Google for abusing its Internet
search dominance and Apple over an Irish tax deal,
saying such talk was a fallacy.
European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's
robust defence of her actions came after she was criticised in
the U.S. media for a spate of cases opened over the past year
against U.S. giants such as Google, Apple, Amazon and
Starbucks.
Some critics have accused EU regulators of seeking to
protect European companies from U.S. competitors.
Vestager rejected the criticism, saying the nationality of
companies played no role in her assessment.
"Some claim that our cases involving Internet giants such as
Apple or Google are evidence of bias. Well, that is a fallacy,"
she said in the text of a speech to be delivered at the Foreign
Policy Association in New York.
"Yes, U.S. companies are often involved when we investigate
the digital industry. But you will also see many Japanese firms
in our car-part cartel cases," she said.
She said data on cartel fines and mergers also showed no
geographic bias.
The European Commission is now studying Google's response to
antitrust charges of favouring its Google Shopping service over
rivals. It is also investigating the company's popular Android
operating system for smartphones.
Amazon is in the EU's crosshairs for a Luxembourg tax deal
and Starbucks for a Dutch tax arrangement.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)