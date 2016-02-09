BRUSSELS Feb 9 European Union antitrust
regulators are investigating several banks for possible rigging
of the $1.5 trillion government-sponsored bond market, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The European Commission has sent questionnaires focusing on
the price of supra-national, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) debt
to a number of market participants as part of an early stage
investigation, the paper said, without identifying the banks.
The EU competition watchdog is looking into a possible
cartel, it cited a person familiar with the investigation as
saying.
Debt issuers in this market includes the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development and regional borrowers such as
Germany's Laender, with such bonds often covered by an implicit
or explicit state guarantee, it said.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service, reported in January, quoting
several sources, that four London-based traders of SSA debt were
being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice for
possible manipulation of bond prices.
The DoJ is investigating allegations that SSA traders at
different banks agreed prices and shared information on certain
U.S. dollar bonds in chatrooms they established for the purpose,
the sources quoted by IFR said. The DoJ declined comment.
The FT said the EU investigation is likely to have started
at the same time as that of the U.S. Department of Justice.
Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso declined to comment.
The EU competition watchdog has handed down billion-euro fines
to several banks for rigging several financial benchmarks.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)