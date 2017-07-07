UPDATE 4-Iraqi army says Mosul victory imminent, IS vows 'fight until death'
* Soldiers celebrate without waiting for victory announcement
TOKYO, July 7 Shares of Canon Inc dropped to their lowest levels in more than two months on Friday after EU antitrust regulators said they could fine it up to 10 percent of annual revenue if they concluded it had breached merger rules.
The regulators said they had reached a preliminary view that Canon breached rules by using a so-called "warehousing" two-step transaction structure involving an interim buyer to acquire Toshiba Medical Systems prior to obtaining the relevant merger approvals.
Ten percent of Canon's annual revenue would be roughly equivalent to $2.9 billion.
In early morning trade, Canon fell as much as 3 percent to 3,682 yen, its lowest level since May 1. The stock was the fifth most traded stock by turnover.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Registrations of Tesla Inc vehicles in California, by far the largest market of the luxury electric car maker, fell 24 percent in April from a year ago, according to data from IHS Markit.
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.