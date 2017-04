BRUSSELS, June 24 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Irish company DCC's acquisition of the Danish energy business of Danish agricultural company DLG Group on Wednesday, the European Commission said in a statement.

Both businesses sell gasoline, diesel, heating oil, fuel oil, biofuels and lubricants in Denmark, but the Commission concluded that the merger would not harm competition since the companies supply different customer groups. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)