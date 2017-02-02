BRUSSELS Feb 2 EU antitrust regulators opened
on Thursday three investigations into a group of consumer
electronics makers including Philips, six video game
companies, Thomas Cook and three other tour operators on
suspicion of blocking online cross-border sales.
The move came after an inquiry of nearly two years by the
European Commission into the e-commerce industry showed that
such unfair restrictions were widespread in the 28-country bloc.
"The three investigations opened today by the Commission aim
to tackle the specific issues of retail price restrictions,
discrimination on the basis of location and geo-blocking," the
EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
Companies targeted included Taiwan's Asus, Denon &
Marantz, Pioneer, Steam game distribution platform
owner Valve Corporation, Bandai Namco, Capcom,
Focus Home, Koch Media, ZeniMax, Kuoni,
REWE, TUI and Melia Hotels.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)