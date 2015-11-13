(Adds details)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's biggest search site
Yandex said on Friday it had asked the European
Commission to investigate Google's practices in
relation to its Android mobile operating system in the European
Union.
The new complaint could strengthen the case against Google,
possibly giving enough ammunition to EU antitrust regulators to
eventually charge the company with anti-competitive business
practices, on top of accusations related to its Google Shopping
service.
The formal request was filed in April 2015 and largely
mirrors the Russian company's claims against the U.S. company in
a Russian anti-monopoly case that Yandex won.
Russia's competition watchdog ruled in September that Google
had broken the law by requiring pre-installation of its search
application on mobile devices running on its Android operating
system.
"We think that the Russian finding of abuse of dominance is
instructive, and is a conclusion that can readily be adopted in
other jurisdictions, including the EU," Yandex said.
Yandex is one of the few companies to publicly complain
about Android.
It joins U.S. tech firm Disconnect, Portuguese app store
Aptoide, and lobbying group FairSearch whose members include
Microsoft, Expedia, TripAdvisor and
French price comparison site Twenga.
Yandex, which rivals Google in Turkey as well as Russia and
several other former Soviet republics, said its business
development in Europe would depend, among other factors, on the
outcome of the European Commission's investigation.
"We hope the European Commission ... offers their help in
restoring fair competition and ensuring equal opportunity to
pre-install mobile applications on Android-based devices not
only for Google, but also for other developers," it said.
Yandex is ahead of Google in Russia with a search market
share of around 60 percent, but it has been slow expanding
abroad - a position it flagged when selling shares in a $1.3
billion initial public offering on Nasdaq in 2011.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by William Hardy)