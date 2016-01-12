(Corrects typo in headline. The story was earlier corrected to
add 2014 in 2nd paragraph)
BRUSSELS Jan 12 The European Commission said on
Tuesday it had launched an in-depth investigation into
Halliburton's planned purchase of its oilfield services
rival Baker Hughes.
Halliburton Co offered in November 2014 to buy rival
Baker Hughes Inc for about $35 billion in cash and
stock, creating an oilfield services behemoth to take on market
leader Schlumberger NV as customers curb spending on
falling oil prices.
Halliburton expressed confidence that the tie up of the No.
2 and No. 3 players in the services industry would clear
regulatory hurdles.
However, the two companies said last month that U.S.
antitrust officials were not satisfied with proposed
concessions.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de
Carbonnel)