BRUSSELS Oct 27 European Union regulators said on Thursday they had approved Tech Data Europe's acquisition of the value added distribution (VAD) business of Mensch und Maschine Software .

The European Commission, which acts as regulator in the 27-member bloc, said the deal would not raise competition problems.

"(The) parties have only moderate market shares and will continue to face a sufficient number of competitors in all markets concerned," the Commission said in a statement.

It said it had assessed the impact of the deal on the wholesale distribution markets of consumer electronics, information technology and software products in Austria, Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Poland.

Tech Data Europe is a subsidiary of Tech Data Corp. (Writing by Rex Merrifield)