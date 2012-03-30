By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 30 EU antitrust regulators may
open an investigation into a patent dispute between Apple Inc
, Microsoft Corp and Motorola Mobility Holdings
Inc to ensure patent holders do not thwart rivals, the
EU's antitrust chief said on Friday.
Last month Microsoft took its case to the European
Commission, saying Motorola Mobility was charging too much for
use of its patents in Microsoft products.
Motorola Mobility said Apple had also complained to the EU
watchdog about its patents.
Google Inc, which is in the process of buying
Motorola Mobility, has said it will offer Motorola patents on
fair and reasonable terms once the deal is completed.
The EU watchdog, which is also investigating whether legal
tactics used by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd against
Apple breach EU antitrust rules, may open a second patent case
into the sector, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia
said.
"I am considering whether we need to investigate these
complaints formally to help bring more clarity into this area of
competition control," Almunia said in the text of a speech to be
delivered at a conference in Washington.
"The holders of standard-essential patents have considerable
market power. This market power can be used to harm competition
... I don't need to tell you that this is unacceptable, and I am
determined to use antitrust enforcement to prevent such hold-up
by patent holders," he said.
The Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of
their global turnover, has levied billions of euros in penalties
against Microsoft, Intel and others for breaching EU
rules.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)