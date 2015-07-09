BRUSSELS, July 9 EU antitrust regulators sent MasterCard a charge sheet on Thursday outlining their concerns that the company artificially raises the costs of card payments through its rules on cross-border transactions and fees charged to retailers for receiving payments made with non-EU cards.

"We currently suspect MasterCard is artificially raising the costs of card payments, which would harm consumers and retailers in the EU," said Margrethe Vestager, EU Competition Commissioner in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Robin Emmott)