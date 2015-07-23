BRUSSELS, July 23 The European Commission said
on Thursday that it had charged Sky UK and six major
U.S. film studios with limiting access across the European Union
to pay-TV services.
The Commission said in a statement that each of the six
studios and Sky UK had agreed contractual restrictions
preventing EU consumers outside Britain and Ireland from
accessing Sky UK content.
The six major U.S. film studios are Disney,
NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corp,
Paramount Pictures, a subsidiary of Viacom, Sony
, Twentieth First Century Fox and Warner
Brothers.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)