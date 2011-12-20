BRUSSELS Dec 20 European regulators on Tuesday tightened state aid rules by halving the threshold at which public services such as energy utilities and transport firms must secure EU approval for receiving public funds.

Public service providers in a wide range of sectors are curently exempt from scrutiny if they receive less than 30 million euros ($39 million).

The new limit is to be cut to 15 million euros.

The European Commission said it had decided to lower the threshold because there was potential for market distortion under the existing limit.

"The Commission's duty, of course, is to ensure companies entrusted with services of general interest do not get overcompensated," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Cowell)