BERLIN Aug 30 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel on Tuesday backed a decision by EU antitrust regulators to demand that Apple pay up to 13 billion euros in taxes plus interest to the Irish government.

Gabriel said it was important that companies like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google are made to pay their taxes.

EU regulators ruled that a special scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid.

