BRUSSELS, Sept 1 The European Commission
rejected on Thursday Apple's criticism that an EU order
to the company to pay back taxes to Ireland was political,
noting the calculations were based on facts and Apple's own
data.
In an interview with the Irish Independent, Apple Chief
Executive Tim Cook on Thursday described the EU's imposition of
a 13 billion euro ($14.5 billion) back tax bill as "total
political crap" motivated in part by anti-U.S. bias.
The European Commission's Competition chief Margrethe
Vestager, asked if she accepted that statement, told a news
conference in Brussels:
"No, I will not. This is a decision based on the facts of
the case," she said.
She said the calculations of the back tax owned by Apple to
Ireland were based on data provided by Apple itself and facts
presented during hearings on Apple tax issues in the United
States.
Vestager said she would meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew in Washington in September to further discuss the Apple tax
case.
(Reporting By Alastair Macdonald, writing by Jan Strupczewski;
editing by Philip Blenkinsop)