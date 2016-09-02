DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland's coalition government on Friday agreed to appeal against a multi-billion-euro back tax demand that the European Commission has slapped on iPhone maker Apple after independent members of the cabinet gave their backing, a spokesman said.

"A motion will come before the Dail (parliament) on Wednesday seeking an endorsement of that decision," the government spokesman said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by John Stonestreet)