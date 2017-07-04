By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, July 4
WASHINGTON, July 4 The U.S. government has
sought to intervene in Apple's appeal against an EU
order to pay back up to 13 billion euros ($14.8 billion) in
taxes to Ireland, a source familiar with the matter said on
Tuesday.
iPhone maker Apple took its case to the Luxembourg-based
General Court, Europe's second-highest, in December after the
European Commission issued the record tax demand saying the U.S.
company won sweetheart tax deals from the Irish government which
amounted to illegal subsidies.
The decision was criticised by the Obama administration
which said the European Union was helping itself to cash that
should have ended up in the United States. The Trump
administration has not said anything in public about the case.
"I can confirm the United States filed an application with
the European Union General Court to intervene in the case
involving the retroactive application of state aid rules to
Apple," said the source, who declined to be named because of the
sensitivity of the matter.
The General Court is expected to hear the case in late 2018,
another source with knowledge of the matter said. Starbucks
, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and several other
companies that were also ordered to pay back taxes to other EU
countries have similarly challenged their EU rulings.
($1 = 0.8816 euros)
(Writing by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Susan Fenton)